Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

