South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.34% of South State worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

