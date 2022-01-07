Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Gap Up to $55.90

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.90, but opened at $57.80. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 111.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

