Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $163,000 in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. EVgo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Research analysts expect that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

