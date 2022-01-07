Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $2.20 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Vimeo comprises 2.1% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,627,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,790,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.