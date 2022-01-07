Sovarnum Capital L.P. Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $251.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.97 and a 200-day moving average of $230.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.39 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

