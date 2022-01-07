Sovarnum Capital L.P. Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $399.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

