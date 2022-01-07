S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $451.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.57 and a 200-day moving average of $443.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

