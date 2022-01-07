SparkPoint (SRK) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $261,194.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006250 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,319,792,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

