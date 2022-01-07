Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 10%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 142,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 252,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.52 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.