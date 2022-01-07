SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) is Value Monitoring Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Value Monitoring Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,760 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 24.8% of Value Monitoring Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Value Monitoring Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 405,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 83,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 434.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

HYMB stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

