SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lowered by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.40 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

