SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 3.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned 0.92% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $884,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $385,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,606. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31.

