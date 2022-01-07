SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 5.3% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

MDY stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.44. 164,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.73 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

