SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 43.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 213,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 210,560 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

