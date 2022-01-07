Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $47.83. 32,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.