Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.96.

Splunk stock opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $43,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $93,642,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 5.4% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Splunk by 20.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

