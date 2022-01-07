SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.