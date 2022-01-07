SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.40 Million

Brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post sales of $358.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.00 million and the lowest is $355.00 million. SPX reported sales of $456.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SPX by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPX by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPX by 68.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.12. 3,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,053. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.