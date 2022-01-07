STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

STAA opened at $84.16 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $78.15 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.96 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,680,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 156,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.