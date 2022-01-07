Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.46.

STN opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 15.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

