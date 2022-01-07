Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.11%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 769,983 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.