State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $116,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $274.65 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

