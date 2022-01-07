State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $75,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Shares of ETN opened at $169.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

