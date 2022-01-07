State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $51.99 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $51,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $257.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.12. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.