State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $53.52 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $53,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

