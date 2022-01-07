State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $55.61 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $55,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $217,011,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after purchasing an additional 616,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.36 and its 200 day moving average is $210.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

