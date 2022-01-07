State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $64.09 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $64,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1,796.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI raised Progressive to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

