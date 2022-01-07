State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,096 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $79,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.63 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.