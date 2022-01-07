State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,488 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $55,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT opened at $195.03 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.14.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

