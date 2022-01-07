State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 56,313 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $94,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

