State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,387 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $45,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.3% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 144,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,868,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,487,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,863,000 after buying an additional 73,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

NYSE:FRC opened at $202.63 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.27 and a 200 day moving average of $202.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

