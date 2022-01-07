State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,804 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of FedEx worth $69,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $262.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

