State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 757,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,457 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $85,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

