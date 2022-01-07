State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

State Street stock opened at $98.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $84,750,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

