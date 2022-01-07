State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.36. State Street has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

