Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:SPLP traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $843.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.84. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

