Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STLC. Cormark lifted their target price on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.28.

STLC opened at C$36.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3.01. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$19.67 and a twelve month high of C$51.09.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

