Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

