Stellantis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 26,777 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,544% compared to the typical volume of 1,629 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

