stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00060794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00074766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.39 or 0.07619927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00075624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.61 or 0.99753581 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.