STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €45.00 ($51.14) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.61 ($51.83).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock traded down €0.72 ($0.82) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €42.90 ($48.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.16.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.