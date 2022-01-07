Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Concentrix Put Options (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,411 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,997% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC traded down $11.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. 260,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.52. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. Concentrix has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $191.35.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

