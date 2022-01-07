Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 109,138 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,584% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,330 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

