Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,495 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average volume of 2,114 put options.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $13.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.24. 61,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,183. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 12-month low of $359.28 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.93.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

