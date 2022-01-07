Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 319,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $148.43 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.55 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

