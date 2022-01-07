Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $168.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

