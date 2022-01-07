Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $373.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.98. The stock has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

