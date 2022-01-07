Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Moderna stock opened at $215.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

