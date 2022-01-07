Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 846,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 42,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

